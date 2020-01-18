College swimming: Taylor, Panthers down Redbirds

NORMAL, Ill. – Katie Taylor won three individual events as the University of Northern Iowa women’s swim team completed a weekend sweep with a 174-126 Missouri Valley Conference meet Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Western Illinois, Friday.

Taylor won the 100 free (52.33), 200 free (1:52.91) and the 200 individual medley (2:05.06, while also joining forces with Moriah Ross, Payton Hall and Piper Carroll to win the 200 medley relay (1:46.70).

Kyle Engstrom captured both long-distance races as she took the 1,000 free in 10 minutes, 46.70 seconds and the 500 free (5:16.20). Engstrom followed up those wins by anchoring in the 400 relay victory (3:38.93) to cap off the win joining forces with Carroll, Natalia Verastegui and Jordan MccCullough.

Ross also claimed two individual wins as she topped the field in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.09) and 200 breaststroke (2:23.18). Hall was victorious in the 100 backstroke (58.72) and McCullough claimed the 200 backstroke (2:09.31).

UNI returns to action next Saturday when it hosts Nebraska-Omaha at the Glen Henry Pool for Senior Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0