College swimming: Taylor, Panthers down Redbirds
0 comments
breaking
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

College swimming: Taylor, Panthers down Redbirds

  • Updated
  • 0

NORMAL, Ill. – Katie Taylor won three individual events as the University of Northern Iowa women’s swim team completed a weekend sweep with a 174-126 Missouri Valley Conference meet Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Western Illinois, Friday. 

Taylor won the 100 free (52.33), 200 free (1:52.91) and the 200 individual medley (2:05.06, while also joining forces with Moriah Ross, Payton Hall and Piper Carroll to win the 200 medley relay (1:46.70).

Kyle Engstrom captured both long-distance races as she took the 1,000 free in 10 minutes, 46.70 seconds and the 500 free (5:16.20). Engstrom followed up those wins by anchoring in the 400 relay victory (3:38.93) to cap off the win joining forces with Carroll, Natalia Verastegui and Jordan MccCullough.

Ross also claimed two individual wins as she topped the field in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.09) and 200 breaststroke (2:23.18). Hall was victorious in the 100 backstroke (58.72) and McCullough claimed the 200 backstroke (2:09.31).

UNI returns to action next Saturday when it hosts Nebraska-Omaha at the Glen Henry Pool for  Senior Day.

+3 
UNI logo 2014
+3 
Katie Taylor 2019

Katie Taylor
+3 
Kylie Engstrom mug

Kylie Engstrom

 Courtesy Photo
+3 
Moriah Ross mug

Moriah Ross

 Courtesy Photo

UNI 174, Illinois St. 126

200 Medley relay -- 1. UNI (Taylor, Ross, Hall, Carroll), 1:46.88, 2. Illinois State, 1:49.57, 3. UNI (McCullough, Savicevic, Havertape, Houlette), 1:51.69.

1000 Free -- 1. Engstrom (UNI), 10:46.70, 2. Rosser (ISU), 10:50.70, 3. Lillegard-Bouton (UNI), 10:54.37.

200 Free -- 1. Taylor (UNI), 1:52.91, 2. Tillotson (ISU), 1:57.82, 3. Licking (ISU), 1:58.31. 

100 Back -- 1. Hall (UNI), 58.72, 2. Veliz (ISU), 1:00.19, 3. McCullough (UNI), 1:00.75.

100 Breast -- 1. Ross (UNI), 1:06.09, 2. Keck (ISU), 1:07.09, 3. Morse (ISU), 1:08.17.

200 Fly -- 1. Farley-Sepe (ISU), 2:07.92, 2. Rivera (ISU), 2:12.12, 3. Naeger (ISU), 3:13.14. 

50 Free -- 1. Tillotson (ISU), 25.00, 2. Carroll (UNI), 25.14, 3. Houlette (UNI), 25.51. 

1-meter diving -- 1. Lecoeur (ISU), 265.05, 2. Lovell (UNI), 249.00, 3. Hogan (UNI), 231.6. 

100 Free -- 1. Taylor (UNI), 52.33, 2. Carroll (UNI), 55.00, 3. Licking (ISU), 55.31.

200 Back -- 1. McCullough (UNI), 2:09.31, 2. Hall (UNI), 2:09.35, 3. Veliz (ISU), 2:11.73. 

200 Breast -- 1. Ross (UNI), 2:23.18, 2. Keck (ISU), 2:26.67, 3. Morse (ISU), 2:29.58.

500 Free -- 1. Engstrom (UNI), 5:16.20, 2. Oostman (ISU), 5:19.67, 3. Walpole (UNI), 5:21.98. 

100 Fly -- 1. Veliz (ISU), 1:00.19, 2. Naeger (ISU), 1:00.68, 3. Summers (UNI), 1:00.73.

3-meter diving -- 1. Lecoeur (ISU), 292.20, 2. Hogan (UNI), 244.35, 3. Blake (ISU), 220.13. 

200 Individual medley -- 1. Taylor (UNI), 2:05.06, 2. Farley-Sepe (ISU), 2:08.87, 3. Ross (UNI), 2:11.10. 

400 Free relay -- 1. UNI (Carroll, Verastegui, McCullough, Engstrom), 3:38.93, 2. Illinois State, 3:40.62, 3. UNI (Considine, R. Houlette, A. Houlette, Summers), 3:44.82. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News