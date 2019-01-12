Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES -- Katie Taylor won three events, but Iowa State had too much depth for Northern Iowa as the Cyclones won a women's dual swimming meet Saturday, 179-121.

Taylor captured the 100 backstroke (54.72), 200 backstroke (1:59.84) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.48).

UNI also got wins from Moriah Ross in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.96) and 200 breaststroke (2:19.78), Crystal Florman in the 100 freestyle (51.63) and 100 butterfly (56.56) and Kylie Engstrom in the 1,000 freestyle (10:25.28).

