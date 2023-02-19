IOWA CITY — Members of the Northern Iowa swimming and diving team showed out at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship meet over the weekend.

The Panthers recorded 21 different career-best performances over the first three days of the four-day competition.

Of those career performances, sophomore Faith Larsen took home the gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle and broke the program record in the event with a time of 22.50. Larsen, alongside Amber Finke, Clare Christensen and Abby Lear, earned fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

On Friday, the Panthers set 16 career-bests.

Amber Finke earned her third consecutive third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a season-best performance of 54.45. Helena Heuberger earned fifth in the event with a time of 55.18.

Hallory Domnick placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.33.

As of press time, the Panthers sat in fourth place in the team standings with 593 points.