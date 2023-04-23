MINNEAPOLIS — Northern Iowa sophomore Olivia Chambers earned three podium finishes, including her first gold medal performance in a World Series competition, at a Citi Para Swimming World Series meet in Minneapolis.

Competing in her second Para Swimming World Series meet, Chambers, who is legally blind and classified as an S13 swimmer on the Para Swimming circuit, added a gold medal and two bronze medals to international medal collection.

"It was great to be on the podium with my teammates," said Chambers on her successful weekend. "I'm so glad to have such a supportive team and I couldn't be more thankful."

The Little Rock, Arkansas product previously competed in a World Series event in October meet in Tijuana, Mexico, winning two medals. Chambers now owns five medals earned in international competitions.

In the 200-meter individual medley on Saturday, Chambers secured her first Para Swimming World Series gold medal, recording a career-best time of 2:26.82.

Chambers clocked a 1:18.90 in the 100-meter breaststroke finals to earn a bronze medal American Collen Young and Brazil's Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago on Thursday. Chambers also recorded a new career-best mark with a 1:00.89 in the 100-meter freestyle final, cutting 0.62 second to take fifth place.

On Friday, Chambers swam a career-best mark of 4:33.75 in the 400-meter freestyle to earn her second bronze.

U.S. Paralympic Swimming will announce its athletes for the U.S. team for the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England in the coming weeks. The World Championships will be held July 31-August 6.