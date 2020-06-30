Sports briefs: UNI's Hannah Bermel named first team all-MVC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Golf

Cedar Falls native Hannah Bermel has been named first team all-Missouri Valley Conference as announced by the conference office on Tuesday morning.

Bermel earned medalist honors twice during her shortened junior season with the University of Northern Iowa. She was joined on first team by Illinois State's Becca Black, Abby Cavaiani of Missouri State and Haeri Lee of Drake.

Wrestling

University of Iowa All-American and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Pat Lugo has been named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.

In his first match since his NCAA senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lugo defeated former Ohio State All-American Luke Pletcher, 5-0, at the co-main event of last weekend's Rumble on the Rooftop in Chicago.

Golf

Chad Campbell is the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour enters its fourth week of the restart.