Sports briefs: UNI athletes excel in classroom

College

University of Northern Iowa athletes recorded a department-wide 3.54 GPA for the spring semester, the strongest academic showing since the department started recording grade point averages.

Each UNI team finished the semester with a 3.29 GPA or higher and 11 of UNI's 15 teams recorded a semester GPA over 3.50. Women's swimming led the way with a 3.82 GPA, followed by women's cross country at 3.81 and women's tennis at 3.79.

The Missouri Valley Conference has announced its championship sites for 2020-21.

Originally scheduled hosts for 2020 championships in men's golf, softball, women's tennis and baseball will host those respective events in the spring. Illinois State will host the fall MVC volleyball championship. The soccer tournament will be hosted by highest seeds.

Basketball

Former University of Iowa basketball player Ben McGilmer has died at the age of 74. McGilmer and his teammates won the 1970 Big Ten Championship, winning all 14 games.