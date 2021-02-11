Young Panther team set for season opener

CEDAR FALLS – Ryan Jacobs does not question his athletes’ ability to play the game of softball.

The biggest question for Northern Iowa’s head softball coach is what is going to happen when an opponent stresses the Panthers with aggressive base running or what will happen when an opposing pitcher is painting the outside corner of the plate.

Jacobs, entering his 14th season, will get an answer to those questions Friday when UNI opens its 2021 slate inside the UNI-Dome in the Doc Halverson Tournament.

The Panthers will play Butler at 1:30 p.m. and Iowa State at 3:45. On Saturday, UNI will face South Dakota State (5 p.m.) and Nebraska-Omaha (7:15 p.m.) before closing out the tournament against UNO at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

“A lot of question marks from our standpoint,” Jacobs said. “I told them, it is not question marks of can they play or be good players, just question marks on how they are going to respond to competing against another team. Typically by this time we have played eight fall games and were able to feel that stuff out. This will be our first time live against somebody else so there are a lot of things we have to answer.”