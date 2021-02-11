Young Panther team set for season opener

CEDAR FALLS – Ryan Jacobs does not question his athletes’ ability to play the game of softball.
The biggest question for Northern Iowa’s head softball coach is what is going to happen when an opponent stresses the Panthers with aggressive base running or what will happen when an opposing pitcher is painting the outside corner of the plate.
Jacobs, entering his 14th season, will get an answer to those questions Friday when UNI opens its 2021 slate inside the UNI-Dome in the Doc Halverson Tournament.
The Panthers will play Butler at 1:30 p.m. and Iowa State at 3:45. On Saturday, UNI will face South Dakota State (5 p.m.) and Nebraska-Omaha (7:15 p.m.) before closing out the tournament against UNO at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Adara Opiola is ready for a tough new challenge in the classroom. But she has some unfinished business on the diamond first.
“A lot of question marks from our standpoint,” Jacobs said. “I told them, it is not question marks of can they play or be good players, just question marks on how they are going to respond to competing against another team. Typically by this time we have played eight fall games and were able to feel that stuff out. This will be our first time live against somebody else so there are a lot of things we have to answer.”
While UNI practiced this fall, COVID-19 protocols kept them from playing any scrimmages against opponents, therefore Jacobs didn’t get his normal inward scouting report on his squad. And, the question marks he is referring to is his roster that has 13 freshmen or sophomores.
There are known commodities starting with shortstop Sammey Bunch who elected to comeback for another senior season. A year after socking 17 home runs and driving in 51 runs. Bunch was off to a red-hot start before last year’s season was halted having hit seven home runs and scoring 19 times.
Adara Opiola is another player returning for a second senior season and in 19 games last spring hit .333 with three bombs.
Pitchers Samantha Heyer and Erica Oler are also back as is catcher/first baseman Emma Valainis. And there is UMKC transfer pitcher Kailyn Packard.
“Those kids who have had the experience are leading the way.” Jacobs said.
The players Jacobs has his eyes on the most are former Waterloo Columbus standout Taylor Hogan and true freshman catcher Emmy Wells among several players.
Hogan is slated to start in the infield, while Wells has impressed early with her knowledge behind the plate and ability to help the Panther pitching staff.
“Darian Lamprecht, Taylor Hogan…Sammy Moss, Kamryn Schafer … kids like that are going to be exciting to see,” Jacobs said.
Early on Heyer, Packard and Oler will handle the pitching duties, and Jacobs said he loves what new pitching coach Monica Wright has done to develop the Panthers six-person pitching staff.
“She has done a phenomenal job of preparing them for the season and I’m excited to see how they handle themselves,” Jacobs said.
Following the Doc Halverson, the Panthers hit the road to face Lipscomb in a doubleheader in Nashville on Feb. 24 before playing in the Samford Tournament Feb. 26 and 27th against Samford and Louisiana-Monroe.
Another highlight on UNI’s schedule is from March 5-7 where the Panthers will face South Alabama, twice, powerhouse Alabama, twice, and Kent State in Tuscaloosa, Ala.