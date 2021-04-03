UNI's three home runs cap powerful weekend sweep over Evansville

CEDAR FALLS – Evansville made sure Sammey Bunch didn’t have a chance to take a swing during Saturday afternoon’s softball series finale at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
The Missouri Valley Conference’s reigning player of the year watched from her familiar first base vantage point as her best friend had her back. Northern Iowa’s Adara Opiola picked up her fellow fifth-year classmate on a day that Bunch’s career home run total remained at 50.
Following the second of three intentional walks issued to the MVC’s most dangerous hitter, Opiola put a jolt into a two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the second inning.
UNI finished with three home runs during a 9-1 five-inning, mercy-rule victory to close its first three-game home outdoor series since the spring of 2019 with a sweep.
The Panthers (15-13, 6-3 MVC) used their consistent power display to pass Evansville (17-11, 5-4) in the league standings. As wind calmed down from a Friday doubleheader in which UNI won by football scores of 22-7 and 14-0, the Panther hitters generated their own power on this picture-perfect 60-degree day.
Freshman third baseman Brooke Snider pulled a three-run homer down the left field line in the third inning after Opiola’s grand slam capped a five-run second inning sparked by Kamryn Shaffer’s leadoff home run.
“The first two weeks of the Valley (season) we left so many runners on base,” UNI coach Ryan Jacobs said. “It wasn’t that we weren’t getting opportunities to score runs, we just weren’t clutching up with two outs and runners in scoring position. To see them do that this weekend was great.”
Opiola certainly defined clutch.
One day after Bunch finished a doubleheader 4-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs, Evansville opted to challenge Opiola batting behind the Panthers’ leadoff hitter.
When Aces intentionally walked Bunch to load the bases with two outs in the second inning, Opiola was up to the task. The lefty from Iowa City worked an 0-2 count even before lofting an offering off the batting cage beyond the right field power alley.
“I just had to take it as they’re respecting Sammey, but disrespecting me,” Opiola said. “I needed to come come through because they’re taking the bat out of our best hitter’s hands.
“I didn’t know that she was going to get intentionally walked every single time, but when that came up in my head I’m like, ‘Alright let’s go. I’ve got to protect my best friend, my teammate I’ve been playing with for so long.’”
Asked if she enjoyed the pressure of that moment, the battle-tested Panther responded, “It gets your blood flowing. You don’t have to amplify too much. You don’t have to try too hard. For me, it’s you’ve got to calm yourself down and remember you’ve done it before. What’s the difference between bases loaded and nobody on?”
Bunch and Opiola each took advantage an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after last season was canceled before UNI had a chance to play a game on its outdoor field. They’re now leading a young Panther team that is showing progress.
“It’s good to see those two back-to-back leading this ball club,” Jacobs said. “We’re so, so young and they need good role-models. Both of them are doing a good job.”
Redshirt sophomore Kailyn Packard, the MVC’s ERA leader, recovered and held Evansville scoreless after surrendering a home run to Eryn Gould during the game’s first at bat. Packard allowed just two hits and struck out three in five innings.
“I’d honestly say that I didn’t think she was as sharp as she’s been,” Jacobs said. “But that just goes to show you that with not exactly her best stuff, she can still beat one of the best offensive teams in our league.”
Opiola described UNI’s approach during this weekend’s scoring outburst as disciplined. Waterloo native Taylor Hogan ended Saturday’s game when she scored from first on an errant throw by Evansville’s shortstop.
A .300 career hitter, Opiola has been battling through a knee injury this spring and made just her eighth start of the season. Jacobs is hopeful she’ll once again become a mainstay in his lineup.
Typically this Easter weekend softball game would have been followed by children collecting eggs in the outfield. Instead, many fans could be seen tailgating along 12th Street as softball returned to Robinson-Dresser Field near what all hope is the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels more normal and our team is only going to continue to get better and better because they’re so young,” Jacobs said. “Everything they can experience, good or bad, is going to be a good thing for them going forward.”
UNI 9, Evansville 1
Evansville 100 00 – 1 2 2
UNI 053 01 – 9 6 0
Izzy Vetter and Jenna Lis. Kailyn Packard and Emmy Wells. 2B – Madison Parks (UNI). HRs – Eryn Gould (Evansville), Kamryn Shaffer, Adara Opiola, Brooke Snider (UNI).