UNI's three home runs cap powerful weekend sweep over Evansville

“The first two weeks of the Valley (season) we left so many runners on base,” UNI coach Ryan Jacobs said. “It wasn’t that we weren’t getting opportunities to score runs, we just weren’t clutching up with two outs and runners in scoring position. To see them do that this weekend was great.”

Opiola certainly defined clutch.

One day after Bunch finished a doubleheader 4-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs, Evansville opted to challenge Opiola batting behind the Panthers’ leadoff hitter.

When Aces intentionally walked Bunch to load the bases with two outs in the second inning, Opiola was up to the task. The lefty from Iowa City worked an 0-2 count even before lofting an offering off the batting cage beyond the right field power alley.

“I just had to take it as they’re respecting Sammey, but disrespecting me,” Opiola said. “I needed to come come through because they’re taking the bat out of our best hitter’s hands.

“I didn’t know that she was going to get intentionally walked every single time, but when that came up in my head I’m like, ‘Alright let’s go. I’ve got to protect my best friend, my teammate I’ve been playing with for so long.’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}