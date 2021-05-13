UNI's Sammey Bunch is as cool as the other side of the pillow

Bunch will finish her career as UNI's all-time leading home-run hitter (57). She also holds the single-season record (21) and held the previous mark of 17. She is a four-time first-team all-Valley pick, the 2017 Freshman of the Year and the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

It has been a special season for the Missouri native. In the fall, with 14 freshmen and sophomores on UNI’s roster, it was hard to see a path to a top seed for the Valley tournament.

“There is a gap between a true freshman and a fifth-year senior … a big maturity gap really more than anything,” Jacobs said. “Sammey tried to lead by example early, but that was tough. Then when we started playing games she started talking and started talking the game. It wasn’t in a practice setting, and now you saw all the kids kind of gravitate toward her and listening to what she was saying after her at bats, before her at bats.

“She and I would be having conversations and they would be eavesdropping. You could feel they were getting pulled in that direction, and it was fantastic. I always tell them what it is going to be like, but when they hear it from a teammate and a leader it kind of sets in a little more and the buy-in is a little faster.”