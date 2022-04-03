UNI walks off Missouri State, 1-0, in extra innings

The University of Northern Iowa only managed two hits in Sunday's home softball game against Missouri State.

It turned out that they only needed one.

Emmy Wells' home run in the bottom of the eighth inning provided the first and only run of the game as the Panthers walked off the Bears, 1-0. UNI is now 14-11 on the year.

To say Sunday's game was a pitchers dual would be an understatement. Kailyn Packard was outstanding for the Panthers, surrendering just five hits and two walks while striking out 12. Prior to the home run, however, MSU's Steffany Dickerson had been even better, walking one, striking out eight and not allowing a single hit until the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, however, she gave up the only hit that mattered.

Most of the action took place in the last two innings. At risk of ending up on the wrong end of a no-hitter, Mya Dodge managed to get the Panthers on base thanks to a single in the bottom of the seventh. She was caught stealing shortly after and the game went to extras.

Packard got into a bit of jam in the top of the eighth, giving up back-to-back hits to start. A strikeout sandwiched between two putouts promptly ended the threat.

That took things to the final inning of play.

The bottom of the eighth started with more of the same for UNI. Kamryn Shaffer grounded out to MSU's shortstop before Kylee Sanders flied out to left field. With two outs and nobody on, Wells had her work cut out for her.

She delivered with the game winner over the left field wall of the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex to start a celebration in the Panther dugout.

Head coach Ryan Jacobs refused to comment after the game, citing the need to get the field prepared for the second game of UNI's planned double header. The second game proceeded to be rained out.

UNI's next game is scheduled for April 6 at Iowa State at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0