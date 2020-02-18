UNI teams looking for bounce-back week

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa softball team made No. 4 Arizona sweat, while the UNI women’s basketball and wrestling teams also learned from tough losses last week.

Wrestling coach Doug Schwab tipped his hat to rival Iowa State after the Cyclones won four of the final five bouts to defeat UNI on Sunday in Ames, 18-16.

“Yeah it stung, but these things help you grow,” Schwab said. “When you’re trying to compete at an incredibly high level and be at the top of your game, and they’re trying to do the same thing, sometimes they’re going to rise. They rose a little bit more than we did.”

The NWCA’s No. 15 UNI closes its dual season 8 p.m. Thursday at No. 12 Wisconsin.

“How do we respond?” Schwab noted. “We saw some things that were maybe a little uncharacteristic. We need to get back to what’s our identity as a team.

“The first thing that’s got to be checked off the box is that hustle and fight and being excited for making the most of the opportunity. When you try to hold things off, it slips through your fingers quickly. I think we did that a little bit and that’s a learning experience.”