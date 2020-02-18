UNI teams looking for bounce-back week

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa softball team made No. 4 Arizona sweat, while the UNI women’s basketball and wrestling teams also learned from tough losses last week.
Wrestling coach Doug Schwab tipped his hat to rival Iowa State after the Cyclones won four of the final five bouts to defeat UNI on Sunday in Ames, 18-16.
“Yeah it stung, but these things help you grow,” Schwab said. “When you’re trying to compete at an incredibly high level and be at the top of your game, and they’re trying to do the same thing, sometimes they’re going to rise. They rose a little bit more than we did.”
The NWCA’s No. 15 UNI closes its dual season 8 p.m. Thursday at No. 12 Wisconsin.
“How do we respond?” Schwab noted. “We saw some things that were maybe a little uncharacteristic. We need to get back to what’s our identity as a team.
“The first thing that’s got to be checked off the box is that hustle and fight and being excited for making the most of the opportunity. When you try to hold things off, it slips through your fingers quickly. I think we did that a little bit and that’s a learning experience.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Not much went UNI’s way Thursday at Indiana State when the Sycamores picked up their second league win, 65-63. UNI turned the ball over 21 times, and a Panther team that entered the game second nationally in free throw percentage finished just 12-for-19 from the charity stripe.
UNI recovered with a 67-49 win at Evansville, but offense remains a concern. The Panthers will attempt to avenge previous losses to Illinois State and Bradley with home games inside the McLeod Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We just have to get back to executing,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “We’re a good offensive team, we showed that in non-conference. We’ve got to get back to that mentality of just making simple plays, allowing the offense to come, taking what defense gives you, but being confident in what you’re doing.”
SOFTBALL: Coach Ryan Jacobs says he’s never seen a tournament schedule as challenging as the Panthers encountered at the University of Arizona last weekend.
UNI didn’t leave the Wildcats’ complex until 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and the Panthers played in the tournament’s first game at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
The highlight of the weekend came when UNI pushed No. 4-ranked Arizona into extra innings of a 7-6 loss. No. 2 Oklahoma handed the Panthers two losses. UNI beat Bryant 13-5 on Saturday morning and dropped a tough, 8-7, game against Long Beach State that night.
“Postgame of Sunday’s game there was more compliments on our team from opposing fans, opposing coaches at how we played the entire weekend,” Jacobs said. “We scrapped. ... It was unbelievable to see our team compete like that and answer every adverse situation we had.”
WOMEN’S TENNIS: UNI snapped a six-match losing streak with its first win of the season at Ferris State capping a three-meet weekend. While UNI struggled in doubles, the Panthers won all seven singles tiebreakers against Ferris State.
TRACK AND FIELD: UNI’s athletes continued to hit their marks and times in Ames last weekend.
Throws remain a strength on the men’s side. Tom Yezek recently decided to pull his indoor redshirt and is among the top four in the conference in the shot point.
The Panthers travel to Minnesota Friday for a tune-up for next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships inside the UNI-Dome.