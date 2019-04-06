{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL, Ill. -- Sammey Bunch continued to swing a big bat and Northern Iowa got strong pitching all day as the Panthers swept a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader at Illinois State Saturday, 6-2 and 5-0.

UNI won the opener with the long ball and stellar relief pitching. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the third on Adara Opiola's two-run homer, got a solo shot from Ashley Chesser in the sixth after Illinois State tied the game, then put it away on Bunch's three-run blast in the top of the seventh.

Erica Oler and Brooke Craig combined for three innings of shutout relief to preserve the victory. Bunch finished 3-for-4 and Olivia Brooks had a pair of hits.

Jaclyn Spencer fired a five-hit shutout in game two to improve to 3-1 on the season. UNI took a 1-0 lead in the second, then erupted for four runs in the third.

Bunch homered again, her 12th of the season, and Courtney Krodinger belted her third. Both had a pair of hits and pair of RBIs for the Panthers, who wrap up the series Sunday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments