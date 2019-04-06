NORMAL, Ill. -- Sammey Bunch continued to swing a big bat and Northern Iowa got strong pitching all day as the Panthers swept a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader at Illinois State Saturday, 6-2 and 5-0.
UNI won the opener with the long ball and stellar relief pitching. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the third on Adara Opiola's two-run homer, got a solo shot from Ashley Chesser in the sixth after Illinois State tied the game, then put it away on Bunch's three-run blast in the top of the seventh.
Erica Oler and Brooke Craig combined for three innings of shutout relief to preserve the victory. Bunch finished 3-for-4 and Olivia Brooks had a pair of hits.
Jaclyn Spencer fired a five-hit shutout in game two to improve to 3-1 on the season. UNI took a 1-0 lead in the second, then erupted for four runs in the third.
Bunch homered again, her 12th of the season, and Courtney Krodinger belted her third. Both had a pair of hits and pair of RBIs for the Panthers, who wrap up the series Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.