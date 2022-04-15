UNI sweeps Valparaiso 9-1, 5-0 in Friday doubleheader

The University of Northern Iowa softball team secure its sixth and seventh straight victories with 9-1, 5-0 doubleheader sweep against the Valparaiso Beacons on Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action.

The Panthers entered play as one of the hottest teams in the MVC.

Winners of nine of their last 10 games, and five straight, with a 9-1 conference record, UNI stood atop the conference standings, Friday morning.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Valparaiso Beacons entered the weekend series as losers of nine of their last 10 games.

With a 1-11 record in conference play, the Beacons sat in last place in the Valley.

Despite the teams’ differing resumes, Valparaiso jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning in the opener. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ bats struggled to convert early, managing just two hits through the first three innings of action.

A leadoff triple from sophomore Madison Parks kicked off a big fourth inning for Northern Iowa. Kamryn Shaffer singled to bring in Parks on the next at bat.

Two pitches later, junior Kylee Sanders sent a ball over the wall in right center to put the Panthers in front 3-1.

UNI added to its lead in the sixth inning as sophomore Daryn Lamprecht drilled a one out, two-run homer to right center to put UNI in front 5-1.

Three at bats later, a Shaffer single scored Sammy Moss from second to give the Panthers a five-run, 6-1, lead heading into the seventh.

Three more runs were added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. A homerun from freshman Mya Dodge gave UNI an eight-run margin.

Reigning MVC Pitcher of the Year Kailyn Packard pitched all seven innings, giving up eight hits, one run and striking out six. Offensively, four Panthers put together multi-hit performances as Dodge recorded three RBIs to lead UNI.

In the second game of the double header, UNI picked up where it left off as the Panthers snagged a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. They added another run in the top of the fourth as a pinch hit single from redshirt junior Hannah Kelley drove home Kylee Sanders.

Defensively, redshirt sophomore pitcher Samantha Heyer retired 14 straight batters to start the game including six strikeouts.

A two-out single in the bottom of the fifth by Beacons sophomore Regi Hecker spelled the end of Heyer’s bid for a perfect game.

In the sixth inning, timely hitting from UNI allowed the Panthers to add more insurance to their lead. A single from redshirt junior Brooke Snider scored Sanders from third to put the Panthers ahead 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers escaped a bases loaded jam as Parks made the catch in centerfield and made the throw to home in time to secure the inning-ending double play.

Another two-out rally by UNI in the top of the seventh provided it a commanding 5-0 lead. Heyer finished off Valparaiso, striking out two to secure the shutout win

Heyer’s final stats showed the sophomore’s dominance. The Charles City product allowed one run and three hits while recording eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Sanders, Wells and Taylor Hogan recorded two hits apiece while Hogan led UNI with two RBIs.

UNI will complete its three-game road series against Valparaiso on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN3.

