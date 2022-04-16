UNI sweeps Valparaiso 9-1, 5-0, 3-1 in Easter weekend series

The UNI softball team secured its sixth, seventh and eighth straight victories with a series sweep over the Valparaiso Beacons on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s doubleheader pitted two teams on opposite sides of the Missouri Valley Conference standings against each other.

The Panthers entered play Friday as one of the hottest teams in the MVC. Winners of nine of their last 10 games, and five straight, with a 9-1 conference record, UNI stood atop the conference standings on Friday morning.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Valparaiso Beacons entered the weekend series as losers of nine of their last 10 games. With a 1-11 record in conference play, the Beacons sat in last place in the Valley.

Despite the teams’ differing resumes, the Beacons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning in the first game on Friday.

The Panthers’ bats struggled to convert early, managing just two hits through the first three innings of action.

However, a leadoff triple from sophomore Madison Parks kicked off a big fourth inning for the Panthers. Kamryn Shaffer singled to bring in Parks on the next at bat.

Two pitches later, junior Kylee Sanders sent a ball over the wall in right center to put the Panthers in front 3-1.

UNI threatened again in the fifth inning with the bases loaded, but Sanders and sophomore Emmy Wells failed to drive home any of the runners.

The Panthers added to their lead in the sixth inning as sophomore Daryn Lamprecht drilled a one out, two-run homer to right center to put UNI in front 5-1.

Three at bats later, a Shaffer single scored Sammy Moss from second to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead heading into the seventh.

The Panthers added three more runs to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. A homerun from freshman Mya Dodge drove in three runs and gave UNI an eight-run margin.

Reigning MVC Pitcher of the Year Kailyn Packard finished off the Beacons in the bottom of the seventh to give UNI its sixth straight win, 9-1.

Packard pitched all seven innings, giving up eight hits, one run and striking out six.

Offensively, four Panthers put together multi-hit performances as Dodge recorded three RBIs to lead UNI.

In the second game of the double header, UNI picked up where it left off as the Panthers snagged a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

The Panthers added another run in the top of the fourth as a pinch hit single from redshirt junior Hannah Kelley drove home Kylee Sanders.

Defensively, redshirt sophomore pitcher Samantha Heyer retired 14 straight batters to start the game including six strikeouts.

A two-out single in the bottom of the fifth by Beacons sophomore Regi Hecker spelled the end of Heyer’s bid for a perfect game.

In the sixth inning, timely hitting from UNI allowed the Panthers to add more insurance to their lead. A single from redshirt junior Brooke Snider scored Sanders from third to put the Panthers ahead 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers escaped a bases loaded jam as Parks made the catch in centerfield and made the throw to home in time to secure the inning-ending double play.

Another two-out rally by in the top of the seventh provided the Panthers a commanding 5-0 lead.

Heyer finished off Valparaiso, striking out two to secure the 5-0, shutout win.

Heyer’s final stats showed the sophomore’s dominance. The Charles City product allowed one run and three hits while recording eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Sanders, Wells and Taylor Hogan recorded two hits apiece while Hogan led UNI with two RBIs.

On Saturday, the Panthers completed the sweep of the Beacons with a 3-1 win in a defensive battle.

Packard and Heyer returned to split duties on the mound with Packard pitching the first 4.1 innings while Heyer pitched the final 2.2.

Packard allowed four hits and one run while recording five strikeouts. Heyer struck out three and allowed three hits to complete the sweep.

At the plate, Dodge starred for the Panthers as the freshman phenom went 2-for-3 with one homerun and one RBI. She also recorded two runs.

Lamprecht homered in the contest while Parks recorded an RBI.

Following the series sweep, UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said the pitching of Heyer and Packard played a major role in the defensive success of the Panthers throughout the series.

“They were really sharp this weekend,” Jacobs said. “They were able to keep their hitters off balance and give us a lot of easy plays defensively.”

Jacobs said his team will get Sunday off to ‘reset’ and ‘recharge’ before hosting on conference foes Drake and Illinois State in a crucial homestand.

“They are both fantastic teams,” Jacobs said. “They are always in the top half of the league and always a team you circle on the schedule…because it is going to be a tough game, a tough battle.”

UNI returns to the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex to host the in-state rival Drake Bulldogs in a doubleheader on Tuesday. That will be the first meeting of the teams this season. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. with the second game to follow.

On Saturday and Sunday, UNI will host Illinois State in a battle of the first and third ranked teams in the MVC.

“I am looking forward to the next few weeks here because it is going to be a challenge,” Jacobs said.

