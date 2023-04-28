CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa put its domination of the Missouri Valley Conference on full display Friday, sweeping a double header against Valparaiso, 7-2 and 3-0.

The second victory the Panthers earned over the Beacons gave them their 12th consecutive win as they look to clinch the regular season. According to head coach Ryan Jacobs, they are in excellent position to do so, hoping to notch up a third win this weekend.

“Well, our pitchers did a fantastic job… so it starts in the circle and, offensively, we hit the ball pretty well,” Jacobs said. “They weren’t finding holes like they have been, but we were able to manufacture some runs when we needed to and score some runs and play pretty good defense behind them.”

The games started off early for UNI due to looming rains and the Panthers sped past Valparaiso in the first game with with seven runs, including an RBI double and a home run by Alexis Pupillo. Meanwhile, Charles City alum Samantha Heyer pitched a career-best game with 17 strikeouts.

In the second game, Northern Iowa kept the Beacons pinned down on defense. In another strong pitching performance, Kailyn Packard got the win with a three-hit shutout.

“Especially because we’re moving towards the end of the season, we’re trying to perfect every pitch to the best of our ability,” Packard said. “So we’re throwing a lot of different pitches in a lot of at-bats.”

"We’re mixing up what we’re calling and we’re mixing up what we’re doing just so I can get as competent as I can with all my pitches going into the postseason and it’s easy to do that when you have a defense like mine behind me.”

Packard’s trust proved well-placed in the top of the seventh, when Valparaiso had two outs and a runner on third. A clutch catch by right fielder Samantha Moss put it away and saved the shutout.

As the season goes into the final stretch, Jacobs is looking to build on their momentum and walk away with the conference.

“We set ourselves up just like we want to be and put ourselves in a position to win a championship in the regular season and set ourselves up for a good season and the Conference Tournament,” Jacobs said.

Linescores Game 1 Valparaiso 020 000 0 – 2 2 0 Northern Iowa 300 022 X – 7 13 1 Seib and Kehlenbrink, Heyer and Pupillo. 2B – Valparaiso: Hecker. UNI: Pupillo, Sanders, Dodge. HR – UNI: Pupillo. Game 2 Valparaiso 000 000 0 – 0 3 0 UNI 010 200 X – 3 6 0 Kowalski and Vasquez, Packard and Pupillo. 2B – UNI: Pupillo, McElrath. HR – UNI: Snider.

