UNI starts softball season 0-2

South Dakota scored three times in the final two innings to edge the Panthers 5-3 in the first game before Murray State scored single runs in the last two frames to defeat UNI, 3-1.

Sammey Bunch and Kamryn Shaffer had two hits apiece for the Panthers in the first game. Bunch also had two of UNI's five hits against Murray State, including a solo home run. Freshman pitcher Samantha Heyer struck out seven and allowed just two runs in six innings of that contest.