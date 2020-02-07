You are the owner of this article.
UNI starts softball season 0-2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa dropped a pair of close games Friday at its season-opening Don Halverson UNI-Dome Classic.

South Dakota scored three times in the final two innings to edge the Panthers 5-3 in the first game before Murray State scored single runs in the last two frames to defeat UNI, 3-1.

Sammey Bunch and Kamryn Shaffer had two hits apiece for the Panthers in the first game. Bunch also had two of UNI's five hits against Murray State, including a solo home run. Freshman pitcher Samantha Heyer struck out seven and allowed just two runs in six innings of that contest.

SOUTH DAKOTA 5, UNI 3

South Dakota;000;202;1 -- 5;8;1

Northern Iowa;100;002;0 -- 3;7;2

Lisko, Fletcher (7) and Martin. Spencer, Kelley (7) and Chesser. WP -- Lisko (1-0). LP -- Spencer (0-1). 2B -- Eamiguel (SD), Underwood (SD), Opiola (UNI). 3B -- Pender (SD), Bunch (UNI).

MURRAY ST. 3, UNI 1

Murray St.;001;001;1 -- 3;8;0

Northern Iowa;001;000;0 -- 1;5;1

Makowsky, Veber (6) and Bleiberg. Heyer, Oler (7) and Chesser. WP -- Makowsky (1-0). LP -- Heyer (0-1). Sv -- Veber (1). 2B -- Gilmore 2 (SD). 3B -- Carroll (SD). HR -- Bunch (UNI).

