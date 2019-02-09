Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa opened day two of the UNI-Dome Classic with a 9-4 win over St. Louis Saturday, but the roof fell in on the Panthers later in the day.

Southeast Missouri State clobbered UNI 16-0 in five innings, using 13 base hits, nine walks and four Panther errors to turn the second game into a runaway early.

In the opener, UNI rode a five-run fourth inning to victory while sending St. Louis to its third defeat in as many games.

Sammey Bunch was 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer for the Panthers and Olivia Brooks was 2-for-3. Courtney Krodinger, Brittney Krodinger and Ashley Chesser all drove in two runs apiece.

THANKS, DOC: UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs announced Saturday that the UNI-Dome Classic will be renamed in honor of long-time Panther athletics supporter Gaylen “Doc” Halverson.

“He has been invested in all of our programs for years and is extremely special to our softball program in many ways,” said Jacobs. He has invested so much more than financial support. He is a regular at every practice and game and is truly a part of our team every year.”:

In addition to his support of UNI softball, Halverson has been a member of the Panther football stat crew for more than three decades and a regular at most UNI athletic events.

Linescores

UNI 9, ST. LOUIS 4

St. Louis 100 100 2 — 4 8 0

N. Iowa 102 501 x — 9 9 1

Hacke, Loveless (4), Chappelle (6) and Breitbach. Craig, Olejniczak (5) and Chesser. WP — Craig. LP — Hacke. 2B — B. Krodinger (UNI), Bunch (UNI), Kowalik (SL), Breitbach (SL). HR — Bunch (UNI).

Records: UNI 2-1, St. Louis 0-3.

SE MISSOURI ST. 16, UNI 0

SE Missouri St. 081 34 — 16 13 0

Northern Iowa 000 00 — 0 4 4

Thogmartin and Donald. Oler, Kelley (2), Craig (4), Olejniczak (4) and Chesser. WP — Thogmartin. LP — Oler. 2B — B. Krodinger (UNI). 3B — Ellis (SEMO). HR — Ellis (SEMO), Gallo (SEMO).

Records: UNI 2-2, SE Missouri St. 3-0.

