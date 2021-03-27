UNI softball sweeps pair from Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – It took a few extra innings, but the Northern Iowa softball team swept a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader from Indiana State Sunday.

After taking the opener 6-4, the Panthers (12-12 overall, 3-2 MVC) needed nine innings to complete the sweep with a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

UNI was held scoreless for the first six innings in game two and trailed 1-0 heading into the top of the seventh. Pinch runner Maggie Erpelding scored on a fielder’s choice by Sammy Moss to tie the game in the seventh.

Both teams scored in the eighth, before Brooke Snider led off the ninth with a solo home run to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Winning pitcher Kailyn Packard, who went the distance, closed out the win to improve to 8-4 overall. She had nine strikeouts in the game.

Freshman Emmy Wells drove in two runs in the opener as a four-run fourth inning helped propel UNI to the victory. Snider had two hits, while Faith Standerski, Daryn Lamprecht, and Ellie Owen all had RBIs.

Erica Oler went the distance to earn her second win of the season in the circle for the Panthers.

The two teams complete their three-game series Sunday at 11 a.m.

