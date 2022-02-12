UNI softball starts season with UNI-Dome Classic

A Friday afternoon double header yielded a 2-1 walk-off win over Nebraska and a 2-1 loss to South Dakota State as the UNI softball team got it’s season underway.

Both games took place as part of the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic. The annual tournament gives UNI the opportunity to host a number of games in Cedar Falls before a month long slate of road games.

“It is always fun to be able to sleep in your own bed that first weekend,” Panthers head coach Ryan Jacobs said. “It is a great opportunity for fans around the state to get into the dome and see some early softball…it is just a great way to start the season.”

Jacobs also said that the UNI-Dome Classic provides the Panthers an opportunity to set the tone for their season.

“I think they saw early a bar that we set of what we are capable of doing,” Jacobs said.

In addition to discovering their capabilities as a team, Jacobs said the start of the season presents a new challenge for the Panthers—learning their own deficiencies and improving.

With runs at a premium in both of their Friday afternoon contests, Jacobs said he feels his team learned a lot from their first two games.

“They learned that the details matter especially in one run games,” Jacobs said. “We have got to execute. We have to do our job…We had a lot of opportunities in both of those games to put more runs on the board.”

Looking ahead at the season to come, UNI sports a youthful roster with 17 underclasswomen, but three players return with preseason All-Conference honors.

Sophomore catcher Emmy Wells returns after garnering All-MVC First Team and All-MVC Defensive Team honors in her freshman season with the Panthers. Wells looks to build off a season that saw the Indiana-native finish with a team high 160 putouts and a .989 fielding percentage.

On the mound, redshirt junior Kailyn Packard returns following a season in which the UMKC transfer went 20-5 overall with a 2.16 ERA in conference play. Packard won both MVC Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year as she amassed 14 conference wins and 105 strikeouts.

Panthers redshirt junior Kamryn Shaffer also returns after a season in which she received All-MVC first team honors. Shaffer starred defensively and at the plate for the Panthers in 2021. The Kansan finished her sophomore season with 41 putouts, a .913 fielding percentage, a .338 batting average and 13 homeruns.

“It is always good to have experience,” Jacobs said. “They were young pups last year. There is still a lot that is left in them from a development standpoint.”

A preseason poll voted on by coaches in the conference slated UNI as the top team in the Missouri Valley Conference heading into the 2022 season. The Panthers received half of the available first place votes following a second place finish last season.

Jacobs said the team did not talk about the poll or let it shift their focus to win a conference title.

“It always starts there,” Jacobs said. “We know we have to do work in our league. We know we have to be prepared for that grind. That’s always the first priority—win the MVC.”

UNI played two games Saturday night that both ended after press time.

