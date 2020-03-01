UNI softball splits in Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. -- The University of Northern Iowa split its final two games of the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic on Sunday.

UNI began the day with an 8-4 win over the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Ashley Chesser led the Panthers with pair of RBI doubles, while pitcher Samantha Heyer secure the win. Heyer struck out six versus no walks, allowing three earned runs in seven innings of work.

In UNI's tournament finale, the Panthers fell to Central Arkansas, 3-0.

Olivia Brooks led UNI (6-10) with three hits and starting pitcher Hannah Kelley tried to help her cause with two hits of her own, but the Panthers finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Heyer provided 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Kelley.

