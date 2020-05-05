UNI softball player delaying law school to play another year

Deposits to enroll in law school where due the first of April. It became a question of whether could Opiola defer enrollment into law school until 2021.

“I decided on the University of Iowa,” Opiola said. “It’s close to family, so I would have a lot of support, and was the best school I got into. So, I talked to their admission people and explained to them I could not possibly have foreseen COVID-19 when I applied. I had to write a letter to ask to defer my acceptance to the fall of 2021, and it was maybe a matter of 16 hours later they got back to me and told me my deferral would be approved.

“I was excited. If (the extra-eligibility waiver) had happened two weeks later I would’ve already had paid my deposit and it’s a different story. The timing worked out for me, and I feel for the other seniors everywhere that it didn’t work out as well, so I feel very lucky.”

Since the shutdown, Opiola has been back home concentrating on her classes. She will now graduate from UNI in December, and has already decided on a second major, gerontology, to remain an undergraduate as UNI has no one-year master’s programs in her field.

Gerontology is something Opiola picked up from the softball team’s faculty advisor, Elaine Eshbaugh, and in particular how the legal field applies to gerontology.