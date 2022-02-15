UNI Softball learns valuable lessons from UNI-Dome Classic ahead of 13-day road trip

The UNI softball team started it's season with two wins and three losses at the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic over the weekend.

UNI started the weekend with a 2-1 walk-off win over Nebraska Friday afternoon. The excitement of the season opening win lasted just 20 minutes as UNI jumped right back into action with another matchup with South Dakota State. The Panthers dropped that matchup 2-1.

On Saturday, UNI split it's games again with a 9-3 loss to South Dakota State and a 6-4 win over Nebraska-Omaha.

The Panthers wrapped up their weekend with a narrow 5-4 loss to Iowa State on Sunday.

With each game of the weekend decided by runs in the sixth or seventh inning, Panthers head coach Ryan Jacobs said he felt it was a good experience for his young team.

“Honestly, I told the team ‘you would not want to win all of them,’” Jacobs said. “You are not going to learn anything. Once you get that win, sometimes you forget about all the lessons you learned in a tough game.”

In addition to the lessons learned by his players, Jacobs said the coaches could also glean valuable information from the weekend’s contests.

“It is one thing you want to find out early about your team,” Jacobs said. “What their makeup is and how they are going to compete in those types of games.”

Three panthers put up notable performances over the weekend.

2021 MVC Pitcher of the Year Kailyn Packard pitched 12.0 innings across two contests for the Panthers. Packard gave up 13 hits and allowed four runs while striking out 12 batters.

Samantha Heyer pitched 11.0 innings in three games for UNI. The Charles City native gave up nine hits, allowed four runs and struck out 16 batters. Heyer finished the weekend with a 1.91 ERA.

At the plate, freshman DH Mya Dodge accounted for seven hits, one home run and five RBIs on the weekend. Dodge’s best game came on Saturday against Nebraska-Omaha. The Hiawatha native had three hits in four attempts and hit a grand slam to get the win over the Mavericks.

UNI gets one week off before a 13-day road trip. The Panthers take on Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 before taking part in the Niner Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Austin Peay Tournament in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Panthers will also face off against Lipscomb in an exhibition between both tournaments.

“A tough week, but we will be able to practice outside,” Jacobs said. “We will be able to get some things done and get ourselves prepared for that tough Valley stretch coming up at the end of March.”

