UNI softball beats Nebraska 2-1 in season opener

The UNI softball team started its season with a close 2-1 win over Nebraska, Friday afternoon.

In a game that saw little production at the plate from both teams, the play of both pitchers told the story.

Redshirt junior Kailyn Packard pitched all seven innings for UNI. The reigning MVC Pitcher of the Year struck out six, gave up six hits and allowed just one run.

For Nebraska, senior Olivia Ferrell pitched 6.1 innings, amassed seven strikeouts and gave up only five hits.

Neither team scored until Husker left fielder Abbie Squier started the seventh inning with a homerun to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Down one with two hits through six innings as a team, UNI infielder Camryn Shaffer reached first on an error from Husker center fielder Caitlynn Neal to give the Panthers’ offense life.

Following a Brooke Snider strikeout, Shaffer advanced to second on a Mya Dodge single and UNI freshman Addison McElrath drilled a ground rule double to deep center on her first collegiate at bat to bring home Shaffer.

With the score tied, first basewoman Daryn Lamprecht hit a walk-off single up the third baseline to drive home the winning run.

UNI plays four more games this weekend as the Panthers face South Dakota State twice, Nebraska-Omaha and Iowa State in the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic. Every game of the tournament will be available on ESPN3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0