UNI socks five home runs in 14-6 rout of Bradley
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa socked five home runs as the Panthers captured a weekend series with Bradley with an impressive, 14-6, five inning victory Sunday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

UNI (24-16 overall, 14-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference) jumped on Bradley early with four runs in the first inning and after the Braves closed to within 7-6 after four and half, the Panthers finished the game with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.

Kmaryn Shaffer homered twice, her eighth and ninth of the season, as she was 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs and two runs scored. Daryn Lamprecht, Adara Opiola and Sammey Bunch also launched home runs.

Bunch hit her 19th of the season, a two-run shot in the second and drove in three runs altogether.

Freshmen catcher Emmy Wells went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

In all, the Panthers had 13 hits and were issued six base on balls and UNI has hit 48 home runs this season.

Pitcher Kailyn Packard was the beneficiary as she earned her 16th victory of the season and second of the weekend.

UNI returns to action Tuesday at home when they host Drake at 6 p.m. at Robinson-Dresser.

UNI 14, Bradley 6

Bradley 004 200 – 6 6 4

No. Iowa 402 17 — 14 13 0

M. Radford, R. Branon (1), French (2), Thompson (5), Schaller (5) and van der Werf. Kailyn Packard, Erica Oler (3) and Emmy Wells. WP – Packard (16-5). LP – Radford (5-7). 2B – UNI: Wells, Snider. HR – B: Blume, Navarro 2. UNI: Bunch, Opiola, Lamprecht, Shaffer 2.

MVC standings

;Conf;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Illinois St.;13;2;27;6

Missouri St.;12;5;21;15

No. Iowa;14;6;24;16

S. Illinois;13;7;31;11

Indiana St.;10;10;17;22

Bradley;9;11;16;17

Drake;7;11;13;26

Evansville;7;12;19;19

Loyola;6;12;10;24

Valparaiso;1;16;5;27

