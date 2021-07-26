UNI hires Garrett Furnal as new assistant softball coach

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa head softball coach Ryan Jacobs has announced the hiring of Garrett Furnal as the teams new assistant coach.

Furnal joins Jacobs and pitching coach Monica Wright on the Panther staff that earned 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

"We couldn't be happier to add Garrett to our staff," Jacobs said. "He is a perfect addition and brings great knowledge and experience."

Furnal will serve as the outfield and hitting coach after the departure of J.J. Reimer following the 2019 season. He has previously served as an assistant coach at Ohio University (2018-21), University of North Carolina Wilmington (2016-18), Presbyterian College (2014-16), and the University of Louisiana at Monroe (2013-14).

Furnal will oversee day-to-day operations while leading recruiting efforts.

Furnal was a 2010 graduate of Marshalltown Community College and earned his bachelor degree from Iowa State in 2013.

