UNI falls to Arizona, Oklahoma

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona scratched out an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to edge Northern Iowa 7-6 in a back-and-forth game at the Hillenbrand Invitational softball tournament Friday.

Sammey Bunch got the Panthers (3-4) off to an early lead with a solo home run in the top of the first, but Alyssa Palomino answered for the Wildcats (7-0) with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning.

UNI grabbed the lead in the second with a pair of runs. Palomino erased that edge with an RBI double in the bottom half.

UNI went up again in the fifth on Jenny Kohl's RBI single, but Malia Martinez slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning for Arizona. The Panthers then tied the game for the last time in the sixth on Olivia Brooks' sacrifice fly.

Oklahoma smashed four home runs and topped UNI 10-2 in a six-inning game late Friday.

Ashley Chesser doubled and drove in a run for the Panthers (3-5) and Kamryn Shaffer drove in UNI's other run. Oklahoma built a 5-0 lead after two innings and later ended it with a four-run sixth.

