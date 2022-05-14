UNI falls in MVC championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Northern Iowa fell in the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game for the second-straight year Saturday.

Missouri State (27-18) rallied from a 3-2 deficit following a long-weather delay to beat the Panthers, 10-4.

UNI took advantage of three Bear errors early to take a 3-1 lead after two and led 3-2 in the fourth inning when play was halted when bad weather entered the area.

In the fifth, Madison Hunsaker hit a three-run home run to center to put Missouri State ahead for good.

UNI (32-14) closed to within 6-4 when Kylee Sanders single scored Taylor Hogan. But the Bears put the game away in the top of the seventh with four runs. Hogan finished 2 for 3 in the game with a run scored and a stolen base.

Mya Dodge, Sammy Moss and Madison Parks were named to the all-tournament team.

The Panthers, the MVC regular-season champions, will now await their fate on whether they will receive an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament. UNI received an at-large berth last year after losing to Southern Illinois in the tournament finals.

The NCAA selection show will be aired on ESPN2 Sunday at 6 p.m.

Missouri St. 10, UNI 4

Missouri State 101 031 4 — 10 9 3

Northern Iowa 210 001 0 — 4 6 1

Dickerson and Boze. Kailyn Packard, Samantha Heyer (4), Packard (5) and Emmy Wells. 2B –UNI: Moss. MSU: Hunsaker, Weakley. HR: MSU: Hunsaker, Weakly.

