MVC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

UNI explodes in MVC softball semifinal victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Northern Iowa exploded for eight first-inning runs as the Panthers advanced to the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game with a 9-1, five-inning, rout of Drake Friday.

Mya Dodge opened the bottom of the first by being hit by pitch, and then Sammy Moss walked. Madison Parks followed with a three-run blast to center, and UNI was rolling.

WSBall UNI vs. Evansville 8

Northern Iowa's Madison Parks connects for a double against University of Evansville in a 2021 MVC game. 

Kylee Sanders and Dodge each added run-scoring hits in the inning, and Daryn Lamprecht had a two-run double.

The Bulldogs (21-29) needed three pitchers to get out of the inning.

Brooke Snider added a run-scoring hit in the second as the Panthers (32-13) continued to roll.

UNI pitchers Kailyn Packard and Samantha Heyer combined to limit Drake to three hits, while striking out six and working around five walks.

The Panthers will play either Illinois State or second-seeded Missouri State Saturday at 1 p.m.

UNI 9, Drake 1

Drake;000;10  --  1;3;1

UNI;810;0x -- 9;8;0

Timmons, Hupke (1), Richards (1) and Arias. Packard, Heyer (4) and Wells. WP -- Packard (20-6). LP -- Timmons (6-11). HR -- Parks (UNI). 2B -- Lamprecht (UNI). 

