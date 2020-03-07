You are the owner of this article.
UNI drops two at Northern Colorado Invitational
UNI SOFTBALL

GREELEY, Colo – Northern Iowa dropped to 0-4 at the Northern Colorado Invitational Saturday with a 4-2 lost to the host school and a 3-1 decision to Nebraska-Omaha.

Adara Opiola and Ashley Chesser each hit home runs in the loss to UNC, but three-unearned runs did the Panthers in.

In the nightcap, Sammey Bunch hit her sixth home run of the season in the third to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead, but the Mavericks got a three-run double from Alexa Sedlak in the fifth to pull out the win.

UNI (6-14) plays today at Noon against Utah Valley.

Sammey Bunch 2019

Bunch
Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

