UNI comes out swinging

The Panthers tied the game 5-5 in the sixth, but went into the bottom of the eighth down 6-5.

Bunch took second base to start the inning as per extra-inning rules, and catcher Ashley Chesser drove her home to tie the game again.

Adara Opiola reached base and advanced to second on a throw. Senior Jenny Kohl the stepped to the plate and delivered a blooping shot over the shortstop's grasp to drive Opiola in for a thrilling finish.

"I just went up there with the mentality to hit it hard and hope to have it fall somewhere," said Kohl. "When I hit it I knew it would drop and I just checked over my shoulder to make sure the run scored.

"It was a long weekend of softball and it was a fun way to get that win. This team has a great fighter mentality."

The nightcap was more to Jacobs' liking as the Panther bats cranked out 11 hits and produced nine runs.

Chesser put a big hurt on the Coyotes with a pair of homers, driving in three runs and scoring three times, and Hannah Kelley delivered three hits that drove in five runs, including a two-run dinger in the sixth inning.

Jacobs admired the fight in his team, but also knows it is a long grueling season and there is a lot to improve on yet.