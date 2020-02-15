You are the owner of this article.
UNI bounces back with win
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNI bounces back with win

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Northern Iowa banged out a dozen base hits and got a strong relief performance from Samantha Heyer to defeat Bryant 13-5 Saturday at the Hillenbrand Invitational softball tournament.

The Panthers (4-5) scored six times in the bottom of the first. After Bryant (0-3) erupted for five runs in the top of the third, UNI came back with four in the bottom half of the inning to regain the momentum.

Sammey Bunch and Emma Valainis homered in the first inning for the Panthers. Bunch, Hannah Kelley, Olivia Brooks, Adara Opiola and Tianna Drahn had two hits each while Valainis drove in three runs and Bunch, Kelley, Brooks and Opiola knocked in two apiece.

UNI played Long Beach State later Saturday night.

UNI logo 2014

Linescores

UNI 13, BRYANT 5

Bryant;005;00 -- 5;9;0

N. Iowa;604;12 -- 13;12;0

McKeveny, Bodington (2) and Politis, Gardner. Oler, Heyer (3) and Chesser. WP -- Heyer 2-4. LP -- McKeveny (0-2). 2B -- Camarillo (Bry), Hernandez (Bry), Politis (Bry), Bilodeau (Bry), Brooks (UNI), Drahn (UNI). HR -- Politis (Bry), Bunch (UNI)m, Valainis (UNI).

Records: UNI 4-5, Bryant 0-3.

