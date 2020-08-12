UNI adds Wright to softball staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa head coach Ryan Jacobs Wednesday announced the addition of veteran pitching coach Monica Wright to his staff.

Wright brings over a decade of coaching and elite playing experience to the position and returns to the place where she began her college career.

“We are excited for Monica to return to the place she chose out of high school,” Jacobs said. “She is a student of the game and works very hard to keep building her knowledge base, which she uses to help herself grow and get the most out of her players. She has a great sense of the Missouri Valley Conference, which is a huge part of the reason we brought her on.”

Wright, a native of Morrison, Ill., began her career at UNI before transferring to Indiana University after her freshman season. In her three seasons at Indiana, she rose into the IU record books finishing fifth all-time with 348 strikeouts.

After her playing career ended, she jumped straight into the coaching realm. She was the pitching coach at Elon for the 2011 season before moving to Bowling Green to serve as the pitching coach for the Falcons from 2011-2015. Her teams led the MAC in ERA in 2011, 2012 and 2013.