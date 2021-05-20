 Skip to main content
There are no secrets between Iowa State, UNI softball teams
NCAA REGIONAL SOFTBALL

There are no secrets between Iowa State, UNI softball teams

WSBall UNI vs. ISU 6

Northern Iowa's Taylor Hogan winces as the ball takes a tough hop as Iowa State outfielder Milaysia Ochoa reaches safely during a game earlier this season at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Panthers and Cyclones will play in an NCAA regional opener Friday at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER,Courier Staff Photographer

There will be no secrets.

It will be a historic moment Friday when Northern Iowa and Iowa State square off in NCAA tournament regional softball game at Mizzou Stadium in Columbia, Mo., at 1 p.m.

The Panthers (31-18) are making just their third Division I post-season appearance. The Cyclones (32-18) are making their second and first in 33 years.

“As an Iowa (prep) softball player growing up, getting to see two Iowa teams make the big dance like this is really awesome. It makes me excited in general for Iowa softball,” UNI fifth-year senior Adara Opiola said.

In many ways UNI says the match-up with ISU is fitting and almost perfect. The primary reason is the two teams have already played each other twice this season. ISU took the opening game, 12-2, in the UNI-Dome on Feb. 12, before the Panthers won 10-2 on April 14 at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Cedar Falls.

“Monica (UNI assistant coach Monica Wright) said the game prep for the first game shouldn’t be difficult,” laughed Panther head coach Ryan Jacobs.

Panther star shortstop Sammey Bunch adds the familiarity is a good thing.

“I think it is very important we have seen them twice,” Bunch said. “We have seen all their pitchers as hitters. That is a really important piece to the puzzle.”

UNI collected 10 hits and 10 runs, nine of them earned, against the Cyclones’ top-two pitchers Karlie Charlies and Ellie Spelhaug in the April 14th game, including a triple and home run from Bunch. Spelhaug was the winning pitcher in the first meeting.

Iowa State could be thinking the same way, but then again there is something the Cyclones have not seen in their two appearances with the Panthers – UNI ace pitcher and 21-game winner Kailyn Packard.

Packard twisted an ankle and was unavailable the first time the two teams met and, the Panthers used freshman Hailey Sanders in the second meeting.

“I think we should go in with a ton of confidence because we did beat them not too long ago,” sophomore Kamryn Shaffer said. “They are great team and this will be a competitive game. When you are going to play another team from Iowa it is always going to be that way.

“We saw their best pitching and did great off it (in the last game), but we have tools in our bag they haven’t seen.”

Packard said ISU’s unfamiliarity with her can be an advantage, but she also understands the Cyclones have a potent lineup which has seen some of the best pitching in the nation during Big 12 play.

ISU’s 2-3 hitters – Sami Williams and Mikayla Ramos – have combined to hit 33 home runs and drive in 108 runs in 53 games. Williams owns 21 of those home runs and has scored a whopping 64 runs.

“I’ve got to stick to my game plan and stay to my strengths rather than go looking for their weaknesses,” Packard said. “It’s just doing what I’ve been doing all year.”

UNI can counter with a little bit of offensive fire-power of its own. Bunch has hit 21 home runs, driven in 53 and scored 56 times. Shaffer has socked 13 long balls.

But it has been a collective effort that has gotten the Panthers to the post season for the first time since 2013 according to Jacobs.

Jacobs says he’s got a team full of players who have accepted the roles they’ve been asked to play whether that is a starter or a player being asked to come off the bench in run or pinch hit.

“I think that was the biggest factor in this team continuing to have success late in the season,” Jacobs said. “Everybody dialed into what they were supposed to do and did it with a lot of energy and a lot of investment.”

Another thing Jacobs likes heading into the game is he feels his team is disappointed in how they performed in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

“This group has learned from every single scenario we have been through this year,” Jacobs said. We have learned and we have grown and have a second shot at the big stage and it is something we are all embracing and excited ab out.

“We can also play that underdog role which I think we are really good at. It fits us well and now we are going to go out there and let it go.”

Host Missouri and Illinois-Chicago make up the rest of the four-team double-elimination regional.

+1 
Ryan Jacobs

Jacobs

Regional Schedule

At Mizzou Stadium (Columbia, Mo,)

Games Friday

Game 1 – Iowa State (32-21) vs. UNI (31-18), 1 p.m.

Game 2 – Missouri (38-15) vs. Illinois-Chicago (29-21), 3:30 p.m.

Games Saturday

Game 3 – Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 6 p.m.

Games Sunday

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary), 3:30 p.m.

