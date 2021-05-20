There are no secrets between Iowa State, UNI softball teams

UNI collected 10 hits and 10 runs, nine of them earned, against the Cyclones’ top-two pitchers Karlie Charlies and Ellie Spelhaug in the April 14th game, including a triple and home run from Bunch. Spelhaug was the winning pitcher in the first meeting.

Senior Sammey Bunch was named the Player of the Year for the second time, and sophomore pitcher Kailyn Packard was named Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Iowa State could be thinking the same way, but then again there is something the Cyclones have not seen in their two appearances with the Panthers – UNI ace pitcher and 21-game winner Kailyn Packard.

Packard twisted an ankle and was unavailable the first time the two teams met and, the Panthers used freshman Hailey Sanders in the second meeting.

“I think we should go in with a ton of confidence because we did beat them not too long ago,” sophomore Kamryn Shaffer said. “They are great team and this will be a competitive game. When you are going to play another team from Iowa it is always going to be that way.

“We saw their best pitching and did great off it (in the last game), but we have tools in our bag they haven’t seen.”

Packard said ISU’s unfamiliarity with her can be an advantage, but she also understands the Cyclones have a potent lineup which has seen some of the best pitching in the nation during Big 12 play.