Sports briefs

Softball
University of Northern Iowa softball player Jaclyn Spencer
- has been named a State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award recipient as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Spencer has a 3.74 cumulative GPA while majoring in elementary education. The senior from Waterloo is an active member in her community.
Spencer has been a small group leader for Prairie Lakes Church high school ministry and has coached travel softball. She has assisted in many groups and organizations on campus including the Minority Student Athlete Leadership Team and the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
Golf
Dylan Ellis of Aplington
- has been named honor mention on the National Junior College Athletic Association Ping All-American team.
Ellis tied for fourth in the NIACC Invitational and at the Ottawa Invitational and added a seventh-place finish in the NJCAA Region XI Fall Preview.
Hockey
Melissa and Paul Seeber
- of Hudson are the Waterloo Black Hawks’ Billet Family of the Year. They are among 16 host families – one from each team – the United States Hockey League is saluting as part of a new program this spring.
The Seebers completed their seventh season as Black Hawks housing parents in 2019-20. Four fulltime Waterloo players – Connor Caponi, Kyle Haskins, Dane Montgomery, and Mason Reiners – were staying at their home in Hudson by the end of 2019-20, in addition to four affiliate players who were briefly with the team at different times throughout the season.
Melissa Seeber has been the Black Hawks’ Housing Coordinator since 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!