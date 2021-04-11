 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sammey Bunch homers three times as UNI sweeps Valpariso
0 comments
alert top story
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Sammey Bunch homers three times as UNI sweeps Valpariso

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa socked six home runs and nine extra base hits altogether as the Panthers completed a three-game sweep of Valparaiso Sunday at Robinson Dresser Sports Complex.

The Panthers took the first game 9-3 as Sammey Bunch and Emmy Wells both went deep, and then captured the nightcap, 10-5, as Bunch launched her 16th and 17th home runs of the season.

Bunch now ranks third in NCAA Division I in home runs this spring trailing Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (22) and Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside (20).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emma Valainis and Kamryn Shaffer also homered in the second game.

Bunch finished the double head 5-for-6 with four runs scored, 6 RBIs and her three home runs.

Emmy Wells also went deep in the first game and drove in three runs. In the second game, Taylor Hogan Shaffer and Valainis also drove in two runs with Bunch driving in four.

Erica Oler was the winning pitcher in the first game, improving to 4-3 overall, and Kailyn Packard won her 12th game of the season in the nightcap

UNI (18-13 overall, 9-3 in Missouri Valley) returns to action Wednesday at home when it hosts Iowa State 3 p.m. at Robinson-Dresser.

Sammey Bunch 2019

Bunch

Linescores

First game

Valparaiso;001;002;0  --  3;11;3

Northern Iowa;004;311;x  --  9;8;0

Easton Seib, Madison Wathen (4) and Lauren Kehlenbrink. Erica Oler, Hailey Sanders (6) and Emmy Wells. WP – Oler (4-3) LP – Seib (1-9). 2B – UNI: Snider. HR – VU: Westphal, Kehlenbrink. UNI: Bunch, Wells.

Second game

Valparaiso;000;122;0  -- 5;10;2

Northern Iowa;202;240;x  --  10;11;3

Caitlyn Kowalksi, Seib (3), Wathen (5) and Kehlenbrink. Kailyn Packard, Samantha Heyer (6) and Wells. WP – Packard (12-5). LP – Kowalski (4-10). 2B – VU: Herschbach. UNI: Bunch, Parks. HR – VU: Milkowski. UNI: Bunch 2, Shaffer, Valainis.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News