Panthers split softball pair

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa broke into the win column Saturday as the Panthers won both their games on the second day of the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic softball tournament.

UNI rode a seven-run fourth inning to a 7-2 win over Murray State in its first game of the day. Sammey Bunch homered and drove in two runs while collecting two hits. Adara Opiola and Kamryn Shaffer also had two hits each while Jenny Kohl knocked in two runs.