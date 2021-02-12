Panthers split opening day games at Doc Halverson

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former Waterloo Columbus standout Taylor Hogan was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and true freshmen catcher Emmy Wells hit a two-run home run in the third.

“That is a positive,” Jacobs said of the win. “They say winning cures everything. It makes you not think about it as much, knowing we didn’t play very well.”

In the nightcap, Iowa State got three-run home runs from Skyler Ramos in the third and Sammy Williams in the sixth as the Cyclones banged out 13 hits.

ISU, which beat South Dakota State earlier in the day 4-2, scored multiple runs in four different innings.

Ramos, batting in the No. 9 hole, when 4-for-4 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBIs.

UNI’s Kamryn Shaffer went 2-for-3 with a double and both runs scored.

"I saw some things today that I haven't saw in weeks," Jacobs said. "We talked about this was going to happen and this is going to be like that and like this. And I think we were surprised it still happened. For the most part I think everybody wanted to do well and that also factored into us doing some things that are uncharacteristic from what we have been doing the last two weeks.