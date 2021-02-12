Panthers split opening day games at Doc Halverson

CEDAR FALLS – The team Northern Iowa softball coach Ryan Jacobs expected to see Friday did not show up.
After several great weeks of practice, the Panthers opened with a split in the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic Friday beating Butler, 6-5, before dropping a six-inning 12-2 decision to Iowa State.
The victory softened the blow, but Jacobs thought he was going to see a complete different team.
"How we played today is not at all how I thought we would," Jacobs said. "I've been doing this long enough to know when a team is ready and when a team is not. I thought this was team was so ready to play and we really looked like we weren't today.
"The details kind of caught us. Some effort plays kind of caught us. The speed of the game kind of caught us and I thought those things we were checking the boxes on in practice."
In the opener, UNI got four innings of solid relief from Hannah Kelley as the Panthers held off Butler in its opener.
Kelly struck out five and allowed just four hits and only one run, a one-out seventh inning home run by pinch hitter Mallory McMahon.
But with runners on second and third, Kelley induced a groundout to Sammey Bunch at shortstop to end the game.
Former Waterloo Columbus standout Taylor Hogan was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and true freshmen catcher Emmy Wells hit a two-run home run in the third.
“That is a positive,” Jacobs said of the win. “They say winning cures everything. It makes you not think about it as much, knowing we didn’t play very well.”
In the nightcap, Iowa State got three-run home runs from Skyler Ramos in the third and Sammy Williams in the sixth as the Cyclones banged out 13 hits.
ISU, which beat South Dakota State earlier in the day 4-2, scored multiple runs in four different innings.
Ramos, batting in the No. 9 hole, when 4-for-4 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBIs.
UNI’s Kamryn Shaffer went 2-for-3 with a double and both runs scored.
"I saw some things today that I haven't saw in weeks," Jacobs said. "We talked about this was going to happen and this is going to be like that and like this. And I think we were surprised it still happened. For the most part I think everybody wanted to do well and that also factored into us doing some things that are uncharacteristic from what we have been doing the last two weeks.
“How we played today is not at all how I thought we would. That is not the team you are going to see in a few weeks, I guarantee you that.”