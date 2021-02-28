 Skip to main content
Panthers smack three homers in 11-3 rout of ULM
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Panthers smack three homers in 11-3 rout of ULM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Northern Iowa hammered three home runs as the Panthers closed the Samford Invitational with a 11-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Sunday in college softball action.

Sammey Bunch, Daryn Lamprecht and Emmy Wells all went deep for UNI which improved to 5-5 with the victory.

Bunch led off the game with her sixth home run of the season. Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Wells blasted her third of the season to tie it before UNI took a 4-2 lead.

Then in the fifth Lamprecht hit a two-run blasted that plated Taylor Hogan as part of a five-run inning that broke the game open and gave the Panthers a 9-2 lead.

UNI collected 11 hits in the game as Lamprrecht and Wells each had two. Bunch scored three times,

Kailyn Packard went the distance to improve to 3-1. She scattered nine hits, allowed just two earned runs and struck out seven without walking a batter.

The Panthers return to action Friday at the Alabama Tournament in Tuscaloosa where they will face South Alabama twice on Friday. 

UNI 11, ULM 3

UNI;100;351;1  --  11;11;2

ULM;002;001;0 – 3;9;3

Kailyn Packard and Emmy Wells. Coons, Williams (1), Chavarria (5) and Giddens.2B – UNI: Lamprecht, Parks, Isley, Owen. HR – UNI: Bunch, Lamprecht, Wells.

