Panthers receive at-large bid into NCAA softball tournament

“The first time we got in (UNI was the MVC champion in 2013) we knew we were in. This time we had no idea if we’d get in or not,” Jacobs said. “It is pure excitement and a joy to celebrate with these ladies. This moment was worth every hard working day we went through this year.”

The berth caps off a year that where Jacobs will admit he wasn’t sure this trip to the NCAA tournament was possible. More than 85 percent of UNI’s roster is made up of freshman and sophomores.

The fall was not kind to the Panthers. Then after UNI’s opening MVC conference series, UNI had a 9-11 record. But things started to click for the young players. Bunch and fellow seniors Adara Opiola and Hannah Kelley began pulling the all the Panthers in the right direction.

UNI finished 22-7 over the final month and a half of the season earning the No. 2 seed in the MVC tournament and seeing its RPI ranking improve to the lower 50s.

“Absolutely, no,” Jacobs said if he could envision this team making the NCAA tournament in the fall. “I was that way halfway through the season. But something we talked about from day one is let’s win the MVC championship. That was our motivation. That was part of the process. I wasn’t sure but that was our goal and we worked towards it.

