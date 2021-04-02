Panthers explode for 36 runs in sweep of Evansville

Taking advantage of a stiff wind to left field, Northern Iowa hammered 12 extra base hits as the Panthers scored 36 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Evansville Friday in its Missouri Valley Conference home opener at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Sammey Bunch hit two home runs, including a grand slam in a 15-run fourth inning to win the opener 22-7, then UNI bombed 15 hits in a 14-0 victory in the nightcap.

The first game, UNI (14-13) took advantage of 11 walks and some timely big hits. The Panthers jumped to a 7-2 lead in the first three innings as Daryn Lamprecht had a three-run double to left center in the second and Hannah Kelly had a two-run single in the third.

Evansville closed to within 7-6 in the top of the fourth on a Bella Coffey home run, but then the floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth for the Panthers' big-inning was capped off the by Bunch’s grand slam, her 14th home run of the season. Bunch also had a three-run home run earlier in the inning, and Emmy Wells also went deep.

Bunch, UNI's lead-off hitter, scored eight runs in the two games.

In the nightcap, UNI scored early and often as Brooke Snider hit her second home run of the day and Madison Parks also went deep.