 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
UNI SOFTBALL

Panthers complete home sweep over Loyola, 10-2

  • 0
EM6A5658.jpg

Mya Dodge up to bat for Northern Iowa. Dodge would score two runs in the game to help the Panthers win 10-2 over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday.

The Northern Iowa Panthers were able to complete a three-game sweep at home against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 10-2 win on Sunday, despite winds that came in at nearly 30 m.p.h.

The Panthers started with a 1-2-3 inning on defense before freshman outfielder Mya Dodge and redshirt sophomore outfielder Sammy Moss got the first two runs of the game. The RBIs came from redshirt junior Kamryn Shaffer and Freshman Kylee Sanders, bringing the score to 2-0.

After a scoreless second inning, the Ramblers tied the game up with two runs in the third. Those ended up being the only runs given up in a solid performance by redshirt junior pitcher Kailyn Packard.

UNI responded with a two-run RBI single by sophomore catcher Emmy Wells to retake the lead 4-2. 

After shutting Loyola down on defense at the top of the fourth, the Panthers took the opportunity to widen their lead. A home run by sophomore Daryn Lamprecht was followed by a double from Dodge, who made it home the next at bat thanks to an RBI double from redshirt sophomore Madison Parks. 

People are also reading…

All the while, heavy winds played havoc on hitting, especially as the ball went into the air. 

“We were just focusing on hitting ground balls and line drives, and keeping it out of the air,” Lamprecht said.

That didn't stop Lamprecht from hitting a second home run in the fifth inning. After that, Wells scored a two-run homer, bringing the score to 9-2. Parks finished the scoring off with a home run in the bottom of the sixth.

“Our goal right now is just to get better every day,” said head coach Ryan Jacobs. “And we know we’ve got a tough road coming up.”

Northern Iowa's next game will be in Valparaiso on Friday.

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022 

1 of 17
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News