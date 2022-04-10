Panthers complete home sweep over Loyola, 10-2

The Northern Iowa Panthers were able to complete a three-game sweep at home against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 10-2 win on Sunday, despite winds that came in at nearly 30 m.p.h.
The Panthers started with a 1-2-3 inning on defense before freshman outfielder Mya Dodge and redshirt sophomore outfielder Sammy Moss got the first two runs of the game. The RBIs came from redshirt junior Kamryn Shaffer and Freshman Kylee Sanders, bringing the score to 2-0.
After a scoreless second inning, the Ramblers tied the game up with two runs in the third. Those ended up being the only runs given up in a solid performance by redshirt junior pitcher Kailyn Packard.
UNI responded with a two-run RBI single by sophomore catcher Emmy Wells to retake the lead 4-2.
After shutting Loyola down on defense at the top of the fourth, the Panthers took the opportunity to widen their lead. A home run by sophomore Daryn Lamprecht was followed by a double from Dodge, who made it home the next at bat thanks to an RBI double from redshirt sophomore Madison Parks.
All the while, heavy winds played havoc on hitting, especially as the ball went into the air.
“We were just focusing on hitting ground balls and line drives, and keeping it out of the air,” Lamprecht said.
That didn't stop Lamprecht from hitting a second home run in the fifth inning. After that, Wells scored a two-run homer, bringing the score to 9-2. Parks finished the scoring off with a home run in the bottom of the sixth.
“Our goal right now is just to get better every day,” said head coach Ryan Jacobs. “And we know we’ve got a tough road coming up.”
Northern Iowa's next game will be in Valparaiso on Friday.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.