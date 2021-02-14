 Skip to main content
Panthers close out Doc Halverson on winning note
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Panthers close out Doc Halverson on winning note

CEDAR FALLS – Sammey Bunch blasted a pair of two-run home runs as Northern Iowa finished the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic on a high note Sunday with an 8-2 win over Nebraska-Omaha inside the UNI-Dome.

Bunch smashed her first home run of the season in the first as part of a four-run outburst and then socked her second in the fourth.

Bunch finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBIS.

Freshman Emmy Wells went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Adara Opiola had a two-run double in the first inning for the Panthers.

UNI finished 2-2 in the tournament with a victory over Butler on Friday in addition to Sunday's win. 

UNI returns to action on Feb. 24 in Nashville in a doubleheader against Lipscomb.

UNI 8, UNO 2

UNO;001;100;0  --  2;9;1

UNI;400;310;x --  8;9;1

Hampton, Meyer (5) and Ross. Hannah Kelley, Samantha Heyer (3) and Emmy Wells.  2B – UNO: White, Weber. UNI: Hogan, Opiola, Wells. HR – UNI: Bunch 2.

