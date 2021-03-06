Panther softball team splits on opening day at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Kailyn Packard struck out six and walked just one as she helped Northern Iowa earn a split with South Alabama on the opening day of the Easton T-Town Showdown at the University of Alabama.

Packard also gave up just six hits in the 5-1 victory that improved her to 4-1.

Kamryn Shaffer homered for the Panthers.

Sammey Bunch, Emmy Wells and Brooke Snider also had RBIs for UNI. The Panthers led 2-1 heading into the seventh before taking on three insurance runs in the top half of the inning.

In the opener, a 9-2 loss, Bunch blasted her 7th home run of the season and drove in both UNI runs.

