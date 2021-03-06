 Skip to main content
Panther softball team splits on opening day at Alabama
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Panther softball team splits on opening day at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Kailyn Packard struck out six and walked just one as she helped Northern Iowa earn a split with South Alabama on the opening day of the Easton T-Town Showdown at the University of Alabama.

Packard also gave up just six hits in the 5-1 victory that improved her to 4-1.

Kamryn Shaffer homered for the  Panthers.

Sammey Bunch, Emmy Wells and Brooke Snider also had RBIs for UNI. The Panthers led 2-1 heading into the seventh before taking on three insurance runs in the top half of the inning.

In the opener, a 9-2 loss, Bunch blasted her 7th home run of the season and drove in both UNI runs.

Linescores

First game

South Alabama;020;410;2  --  9;8;2

No. Iowa;000;001;1  --  2;5;2

WP – Olivia Lackie. LP – Hailey Sanders. 2B – SA: Kvistad Krzywiecki. HR – SA: Kvistad, Ortiz. UNI: Bunch.

Second game

No. Iowa;001;0001;3 – 5;6;1

South Alabama;000;100;0  --  1;6;1

WP – Kailyn Packard. LP – Allie Hughen. 2B – SA: Kvistad 3B – SA: Ortiz. HR – UNI: Shaffer.

Young Panther team set for season opener
Young Panther team set for season opener

The Panthers will play Butler at 1:30 p.m. and Iowa State at 3:45 Friday. On Saturday, UNI will face South Dakota State (5 p.m.) and Nebraska-Omaha (7:15 p.m.) before closing out the tournament against UNO at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

