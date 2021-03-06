Panther softball team splits on opening day at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Kailyn Packard struck out six and walked just one as she helped Northern Iowa earn a split with South Alabama on the opening day of the Easton T-Town Showdown at the University of Alabama.
Packard also gave up just six hits in the 5-1 victory that improved her to 4-1.
Kamryn Shaffer homered for the Panthers.
Sammey Bunch, Emmy Wells and Brooke Snider also had RBIs for UNI. The Panthers led 2-1 heading into the seventh before taking on three insurance runs in the top half of the inning.
In the opener, a 9-2 loss, Bunch blasted her 7th home run of the season and drove in both UNI runs.
Linescores
First game
South Alabama;020;410;2 -- 9;8;2
No. Iowa;000;001;1 -- 2;5;2
WP – Olivia Lackie. LP – Hailey Sanders. 2B – SA: Kvistad Krzywiecki. HR – SA: Kvistad, Ortiz. UNI: Bunch.
Second game
No. Iowa;001;0001;3 – 5;6;1
South Alabama;000;100;0 -- 1;6;1
WP – Kailyn Packard. LP – Allie Hughen. 2B – SA: Kvistad 3B – SA: Ortiz. HR – UNI: Shaffer.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!