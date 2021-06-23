 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Iowa's Ryan Jacobs gets contract extended
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northern Iowa's Ryan Jacobs gets contract extended

{{featured_button_text}}
042215tsr-uni-drake-03

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs, left, disagrees with a call made by the umpires in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Drake in Cedar Falls.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Coming off of the first at-large bid to the NCAA softball championships in program history, Northern Iowa head coach Ryan Jacobs has been signed to a two-year contract extension which will keep him in the dugout through the end of the 2026 season.

Jacobs and his staff were named the Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year for the fourth time in his tenure and the Panthers won 30 games for the sixth time under Jacobs' leadership.

"Coach Jacobs has led this team through the toughest stretch in program history and came out on the other end with one of the best seasons we've ever had," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "It was inspiring to see the way this team responded after having its season canceled a year ago. Ryan's leadership was an integral part of that success and we are thrilled to keep him in purple."

In addition to the NCAA tournament berth, UNI saw Sammey Bunch earned her second MVC Player of the Year honor and Kailyn Packard was named the Valley Newcomer and Pitcher of the Year.

The Panthers finished second in the regular season by virtue of winning percentage, but won three more games than any MVC team and won two of three games against first-place Illinois State.

UNI fell in MVC title game but earned an at-large bid after earning wins over four teams in the NCAA tournament field. It was the Panthers' second NCAA appearance since Jacobs took over. The other came in 2013 when the Panthers won the MVC title to earn the tournament appearance.

"I want to thank David Harris, President Nook, and Christina Roybal for their support and confidence in our coaching staff and softball program," Jacobs said. "Our student-athletes have done great things on and off the field, and are ready to keep the momentum with the continued support.

"I am proud to be a UNI Panther, I have always been excited to be a part of this university and everything about it. The people here are awesome, the community is a great place to live, and our student-athletes are committed to hard work. That is something we can all be proud of and take credit for."

+1 
Ryan Jacobs

Jacobs
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dodgers listed as underdogs for 2nd time in 3 games after going 150 consecutive games as favorite

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News