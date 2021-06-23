Northern Iowa's Ryan Jacobs gets contract extended

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Coming off of the first at-large bid to the NCAA softball championships in program history, Northern Iowa head coach Ryan Jacobs has been signed to a two-year contract extension which will keep him in the dugout through the end of the 2026 season.

Jacobs and his staff were named the Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year for the fourth time in his tenure and the Panthers won 30 games for the sixth time under Jacobs' leadership.

"Coach Jacobs has led this team through the toughest stretch in program history and came out on the other end with one of the best seasons we've ever had," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "It was inspiring to see the way this team responded after having its season canceled a year ago. Ryan's leadership was an integral part of that success and we are thrilled to keep him in purple."

In addition to the NCAA tournament berth, UNI saw Sammey Bunch earned her second MVC Player of the Year honor and Kailyn Packard was named the Valley Newcomer and Pitcher of the Year.

The Panthers finished second in the regular season by virtue of winning percentage, but won three more games than any MVC team and won two of three games against first-place Illinois State.