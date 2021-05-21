Northern Iowa routs Iowa State in NCAA softball opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kailyn Packard allowed just one hit and Sammey Bunch hit her 59th career home run as Northern Iowa hammered Iowa State, 8-0, in five innings Friday in an NCAA tournament regional opener.

In a game delayed five hours by rain, UNI (32-18) jumped on the Cyclones (32-22) early to win just its second NCAA tournament game in program history.

"It was a great win," Packard said.

+2 There are no secrets between Iowa State, UNI softball teams It will be a historic moment Friday when Northern Iowa and Iowa State square off in NCAA tournament regional softball game at Mizzou Stadium in Columbia, Mo.,, at 1 p.m.

In the top of the second, Brooke Snider delivered the game winning hit, a two-run double that plated Taylor Hogan and Sammy Moss. With two outs, freshman catcher Emmy Wells smoked a two-run single to score Madison Parks and Bunch for a 4-0 lead.

The Panthers kept their foot on the gas in the third. Parks made it 5-0 on a single that scored Kamryn Shaffer. Shaffer led off the inning with a double.

With runners on first and second, Bunch hammered her 22nd home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field.

+6 Panthers receive at-large bid into NCAA softball tournament UNI will make its third overall appearance in the NCAA tournament Friday when it plays in-state rival Iowa State, in Columbia where the Cyclones and Panthers will join Missouri and Illinois-Chicago in a regional.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was expecting to get something outside so I wanted to let it travel late and drive it to right field and that is what I did,” Bunch said.

The home run makes her the all-time home run queen in the Missouri Valley Conference.