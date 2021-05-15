Northern Iowa falls in MVC softball championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Sarah Harness fired a two-hitter and was backed by a pair of solo home runs as Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa, 2-0, Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game.

Harness allowed just four base runners as the Salukis improved to 37-14.

The victory avenged a three-game sweep SIU suffered to UNI (31-18) in Cedar Falls last weekend.

Elisabeth Huckleberry homered in the fifth to give SIU a 1-0 lead and Jenny Jansen hit her third home run of the tournament in the top of the sixth.

The Panthers left runners in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh inning with those being UNI’s best scoring chances.

Harness no-hit the Panthers through five innings before Adara Opiola singled with one out in the sixth. Kamryn Shaffer singled in the seventh for UNI’s other hit.

Panther starting pitcher Kailyn Packard worked all seven innings allowing just six hits. She struck out five.

Packard, Opiola and Hannah Kelley were named to the all tournament team.