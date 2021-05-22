Northern Iowa eliminated from NCAA softball regional

“We are never going to go down without a fight, especially when it is an in-state rival it is never going to happen,” Shaffer said. “We are a team of competitors. No, the whole game we were saying we got plenty of game left and we played down to the last out.”

Iowa State advanced to the elimination game with a 4-0 win over Illinois-Chicago.

In UNI’s opening game, Missouri got solo home runs from Kim Wert (fourth) and Brooke Wilmes (sixth) and a strong pitching performance from Laurin Krings to beat UNI, 4-0, in a battle of first-round winners.

Krings no-hit the Panthers for 6 2/3 innings before freshman Taylor Hogan of Waterloo singled to left with two outs in the seventh.

“I think offensively we got into some situations where we might have pressed a little bit,” Jacobs said. “We were still putting ourselves in those situations. That is a key. Give yourself an opportunity,.

“I felt like we pitched well all day. Even with Sammy giving up three in that first inning, I don’t think our defense gave her a chance to settle in. I felt like all the way around we gave ourselves a chance and that is all you can ask for.”