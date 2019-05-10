{{featured_button_text}}
Redtails logo

Softball

  • The University of Northern Iowa Foundation has established a scholarship fund in memory of former Panther softball standout Micalla Rettinger, in accordance with her family’s wishes.

Rettinger was killed in a shooting late last month.

To support the Micalla Rettinger Memorial Fund, go online at uni-foundation.org/micalla.

Track and field

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • University of Northern Iowa middle distance standout Wal Khat was named Missouri Valley Conference track athlete of the week after winning the 800 meters (1:49.89) at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic.

Khat’s time is the second-best in the MVC this season.

  • New London High School senior Jenna Hummell has signed a leetter of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College track and field team.

Hummell is already a four-time state qualifier and was part of the Class 1A state champion distance medley relay last season.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments