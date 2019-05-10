Softball
- The University of Northern Iowa Foundation has established a scholarship fund in memory of former Panther softball standout Micalla Rettinger, in accordance with her family’s wishes.
Rettinger was killed in a shooting late last month.
To support the Micalla Rettinger Memorial Fund, go online at uni-foundation.org/micalla.
Track and field
- University of Northern Iowa middle distance standout Wal Khat was named Missouri Valley Conference track athlete of the week after winning the 800 meters (1:49.89) at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic.
Khat’s time is the second-best in the MVC this season.
- New London High School senior Jenna Hummell has signed a leetter of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College track and field team.
Hummell is already a four-time state qualifier and was part of the Class 1A state champion distance medley relay last season.
