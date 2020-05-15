Local, area sports briefs

Iowa’s first NXS race has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reschedule all points races for all national series events for the current season. Iowa’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race will be realigned for a future date on the 2020 NASCAR schedule.

Hockey

For each of the past 16 years, Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau have spotlighted businesses, organizations, and individuals in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and surrounding communities who enhance and improve visitor experiences. Thursday’s awards ceremony was held online.

“We are very proud and honored to receive this award, because it is an affirmation of the Waterloo Black Hawks’ value to our community,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “I don’t need to tell anyone that times are difficult for tourism and hospitality businesses, but bringing people to Young Arena and downtown Waterloo has a multiplier effect on our business community. The entire industry will have a role in revitalizing the local economy when COVID-19 concerns diminish, and we look forward to playing our part.”