Leading off: UNI, Iowa State softball postponed

Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm in Monday night’s game against San Francisco. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’ left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

“Everybody was very confident that surgery wasn’t the answer at this point in time,” Preller said. “We can keep him on the field here this year and be able to put him in a spot where he can be successful and not be in pain and we’re not doing any kind of long-term damage.”