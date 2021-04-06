Leading off: UNI, Iowa State softball postponed

College softball
- A softball game between the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State scheduled for 3 p.m. this afternoon has been postponed due to forecast weather conditions.
The makeup games is scheduled to take place 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
College basketball
- Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu on Tuesday announced what has been hinted at all season: He will forgo his remaining eligibility and hire an agent as he enters the NBA draft.
Dosunmu, who is projected as a first-round pick, was a consensus first-team All-American and won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard. He helped Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 39% on 3-pointers.
— TNS MLB
- San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. should be able to avoid surgery on his left shoulder, the team said a day after he slightly dislocated it taking a hard swing.
An MRI on Tuesday showed a slight labral tear and the Padres put the electrifying 22-year-old on the 10-day injured list. General manager A.J. Preller said the club wasn’t ruling out anything, including Tatis’ possible return when he’s eligible.
Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm in Monday night’s game against San Francisco. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’ left arm against his body as he walked off the field.
According to Preller, doctors said another partially dislocated shoulder could occur again but playing this season wouldn’t put him at long-term risk.
“Everybody was very confident that surgery wasn’t the answer at this point in time,” Preller said. “We can keep him on the field here this year and be able to put him in a spot where he can be successful and not be in pain and we’re not doing any kind of long-term damage.”
— The Associated Press